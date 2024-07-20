Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 22.47% to Rs 3496.94 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 9.88% to Rs 351.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 319.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.47% to Rs 3496.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2855.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3496.942855.40 22 OPM %42.8040.55 -PBDT475.42418.23 14 PBT475.42418.23 14 NP351.05319.49 10

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

