RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.47% to Rs 3496.94 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 9.88% to Rs 351.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 319.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.47% to Rs 3496.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2855.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

