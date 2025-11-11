Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 75.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 142.29 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 75.41% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 142.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.142.29132.473.995.705.2715.701.3211.732.239.07

