Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.36% to Rs 24.82 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries declined 71.89% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.36% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.85% to Rs 119.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24.8243.06119.09143.22-8.2215.63-4.41-0.183.4610.552.432.122.979.980.48-0.472.789.890.23-0.70

