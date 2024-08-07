Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.3613.57 -9 OPM %5.023.91 -PBDT0.390.42 -7 PBT0.070.10 -30 NP0.040.07 -43

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

