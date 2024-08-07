Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 1898.85 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 0.46% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 1898.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1805.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1898.851805.69 5 OPM %9.1610.12 -PBDT135.80145.40 -7 PBT55.9965.24 -14 NP32.4132.26 0

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

