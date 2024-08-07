Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 1898.85 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 0.46% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 1898.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1805.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1898.851805.699.1610.12135.80145.4055.9965.2432.4132.26

