Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 3395.35 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 21.10% to Rs 566.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 468.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 3395.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3275.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3395.353275.11 4 OPM %23.9121.56 -PBDT854.05717.55 19 PBT769.63644.12 19 NP566.92468.16 21

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

