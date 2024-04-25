Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 25.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries consolidated net profit rises 25.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 51.09% to Rs 381.60 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 25.96% to Rs 19.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.09% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.45% to Rs 86.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.76% to Rs 1280.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 806.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales381.60252.57 51 1280.67806.68 59 OPM %10.9811.13 -11.6712.66 - PBDT42.0524.51 72 143.2887.46 64 PBT36.1720.32 78 121.9370.45 73 NP19.9915.87 26 86.5060.30 43

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

