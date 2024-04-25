Sales rise 51.09% to Rs 381.60 croreNet profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 25.96% to Rs 19.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.09% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.45% to Rs 86.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.76% to Rs 1280.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 806.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
