ZFCVINDIA receives business nomination from an Indian E-Mobility CV OEM

To develop and calibrate an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (CVCS) has secured business nomination from a leading E-Mobility CV OEM in India to develop and calibrate an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite tailored to the upcoming Indian safety regulation (GSR 184e).

This ZF solution is market-ready for India and is certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for full compliance with the upcoming Indian safety regulation (GSR 184e).

Developed for scalability, the solution supports SAE Level 2 automation and is designed to enable higher automation levels for global applications, while addressing the unique and current challenges of Indian road conditions.