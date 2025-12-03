Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engg secures Rs 11-cr order from New Mangalore Port Authority

Knowledge Marine & Engg secures Rs 11-cr order from New Mangalore Port Authority

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) announced that it has received a second work order worth Rs 10.66 crore from the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the hiring of one River Sea Vessel (RSV) Type IV Security Patrol Boat, with all manpower provided by KMEW, excluding High-Speed Diesel (HSD). The contract is valid for a period of five years.

Under the agreement, the patrol boat will be exclusively dedicated to security operations at New Mangalore Port, including patrolling and monitoring port waters to ensure the safety of vessels, personnel, and port infrastructure. KMEW said the deployment is expected to enhance port security and contribute to the safe functioning of the port.

The company will construct the patrol boat in-house to meet specific operational requirements and ensure timely deployment. KMEW said that building the vessel internally provides a cost advantage and sets the stage for further growth and enhanced service offerings at Mumbai Port.

Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, said, We are pleased to announce a significant achievementour second consecutive order win from the New Mangalore Port Authority for patrol boat services. This repeat success not only reinforces our pivotal role in Indias maritime security ecosystem but also reflects the governments growing focus on enhancing port efficiency and ancillary services. By delivering a diverse portfolio of solutions across key ports, we continue to distinguish ourselves from competitors and set new benchmarks in reliability and execution. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, timely delivery, and sustained growth, further strengthening our position as a trusted partner in safeguarding Indias vital maritime infrastructure.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.

The company posted a 10.09% decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore on a 4.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 50.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.84% to Rs 2,919 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

