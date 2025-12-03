Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Records production of 1.65 LMT and sales of 1.37 LMT

MOIL has achieved its highest-ever November production and sales, marking a significant milestone in the company's operational performance.

MOIL recorded 1.65 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Sales reached 1.37 LMT, reflecting a 3% YoY growth.

For the period April-November 2025-26, cumulative production stands at 12.69 LMT, an 8% increase over the same period of the previous year.

On this occasion, Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, stated that the best ever November performance stands as a testament of teamwork, and consistent improvement demonstrated by the MOIL family. He is confident of MOIL team to continue with this positive momentum in the coming months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine & Engg secures Rs 11-cr order from New Mangalore Port Authority

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story