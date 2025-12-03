MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Records production of 1.65 LMT and sales of 1.37 LMT

MOIL has achieved its highest-ever November production and sales, marking a significant milestone in the company's operational performance.

MOIL recorded 1.65 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Sales reached 1.37 LMT, reflecting a 3% YoY growth.

For the period April-November 2025-26, cumulative production stands at 12.69 LMT, an 8% increase over the same period of the previous year.

On this occasion, Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, stated that the best ever November performance stands as a testament of teamwork, and consistent improvement demonstrated by the MOIL family. He is confident of MOIL team to continue with this positive momentum in the coming months.