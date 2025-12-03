JSW Steel forms 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

To transfer steel biz of Bhushan Power and Steel to new JV

JSW Steel has entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan (JFE). As part of the transaction, the Steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of JSW, will be transferred to a 50:50 joint venture with JFE, by way of a slump sale for a cash consideration of Rs 24,483 crore. JFE will invest a total amount of Rs 15,750 crore in two tranches, for a 50% stake in the joint venture.

JSW is a growth]oriented company with a target of achieving a steel]making capacity of 50mtpa in India by FY 2031 and is excited about the opportunities that lie beyond. The Company believes that India presents a multi]decadal opportunity for growth, and wants to ensure that it is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. The present transaction is aimed at securing the Companyfs growth in a financially prudent manner to enable it to pursue its aspirations across business cycles.

JSW acquired BPSL in 2021 through an IBC process and then turned it around successfully. What was a 2.75 mtpa sick unit now stands proud as a profitable company with an enhanced capacity of 4.5 mtpa, employing 25,000 people. Through this transaction, the Company will monetise part of its holding in BPSL, in order to accelerate the growth of JSW. While doing so, the Company will bring in JFE, a trusted, long]term strategic partner that will bring in technological expertise, and along with JSW Steelfs capability of project execution and operational excellence, will create further value for the joint venture. JSW shall continue to remain invested in, and will participate in the future value creation in the joint venture.