Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel forms 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

JSW Steel forms 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

To transfer steel biz of Bhushan Power and Steel to new JV

JSW Steel has entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan (JFE). As part of the transaction, the Steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of JSW, will be transferred to a 50:50 joint venture with JFE, by way of a slump sale for a cash consideration of Rs 24,483 crore. JFE will invest a total amount of Rs 15,750 crore in two tranches, for a 50% stake in the joint venture.

JSW is a growth]oriented company with a target of achieving a steel]making capacity of 50mtpa in India by FY 2031 and is excited about the opportunities that lie beyond. The Company believes that India presents a multi]decadal opportunity for growth, and wants to ensure that it is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. The present transaction is aimed at securing the Companyfs growth in a financially prudent manner to enable it to pursue its aspirations across business cycles.

JSW acquired BPSL in 2021 through an IBC process and then turned it around successfully. What was a 2.75 mtpa sick unit now stands proud as a profitable company with an enhanced capacity of 4.5 mtpa, employing 25,000 people. Through this transaction, the Company will monetise part of its holding in BPSL, in order to accelerate the growth of JSW. While doing so, the Company will bring in JFE, a trusted, long]term strategic partner that will bring in technological expertise, and along with JSW Steelfs capability of project execution and operational excellence, will create further value for the joint venture. JSW shall continue to remain invested in, and will participate in the future value creation in the joint venture.

The Company firmly believes that the cash proceeds it receives from the transaction will strengthen its balance sheet even further and provide a clear runway for growth that will create significant value for its stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABB India launches new machinery drive for industrial automation

MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

Knowledge Marine & Engg secures Rs 11-cr order from New Mangalore Port Authority

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story