MPS consolidated net profit rises 63.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 182.11 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 63.95% to Rs 47.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 182.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.38% to Rs 148.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 726.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 545.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

182.11149.42726.89545.3130.7628.6229.0131.1562.8744.92222.63181.2455.9939.26195.22161.2647.0728.71148.91118.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News