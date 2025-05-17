Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPS consolidated net profit rises 63.95% in the March 2025 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit rises 63.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 182.11 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 63.95% to Rs 47.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 182.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.38% to Rs 148.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 726.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 545.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales182.11149.42 22 726.89545.31 33 OPM %30.7628.62 -29.0131.15 - PBDT62.8744.92 40 222.63181.24 23 PBT55.9939.26 43 195.22161.26 21 NP47.0728.71 64 148.91118.77 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 34.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 47.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story