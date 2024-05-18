Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 18 2024
Sales decline 99.92% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Zodiac Ventures reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.92% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.64% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.30% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.0898.84 -100 0.6998.89 -99 OPM %4875.005.92 -1500.0010.68 - PBDT0.204.28 -95 1.304.85 -73 PBT0.144.22 -97 1.064.62 -77 NP-0.171.84 PL 0.442.06 -79

May 18 2024

