Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 181.76 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 31.06% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 181.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.86% to Rs 44.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 732.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 705.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales181.76183.74 -1 732.98705.71 4 OPM %14.6714.37 -16.0120.33 - PBDT24.9027.76 -10 105.81126.62 -16 PBT10.9815.35 -28 51.5975.61 -32 NP8.8112.78 -31 44.4057.56 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

Allcargo Gati reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Allcargo Gati reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Allcargo Gati reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

HDFC Bank to invest Rs 17.32 cr in Sewa Grih Rin

Stock Alert: Nestle India, Wipro, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Bandhan Bank

US Dow closes above 40k

Dr Reddy's Lab Andhra Pradesh facility gets 2 USFDA observations

Market may open higher in special session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story