Zomato consolidated net profit rises 12550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 4206.00 crore

Net profit of Zomato rose 12550.00% to Rs 253.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 4206.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2416.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4206.002416.004.21-1.99388.00115.00239.00-15.00253.002.00

