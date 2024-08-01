Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 6.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 29.84% to Rs 907.25 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 6.81% to Rs 98.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.84% to Rs 907.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 698.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales907.25698.73 30 OPM %15.4615.05 -PBDT162.64129.79 25 PBT153.94126.50 22 NP98.0291.77 7

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

