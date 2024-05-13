Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 8062.50% to Rs 6.53 crore

Net Loss of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.66% to Rs 10.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.40% to Rs 18.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-6.53-0.08 -8063 18.3810.60 73 OPM %127.571662.50 -72.6362.45 - PBDT-8.600.04 PL 12.787.96 61 PBT-8.610.03 PL 12.767.95 61 NP-6.41-0.30 -2037 10.705.89 82

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

