Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 237.29 crore

Net Loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 237.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 268.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.237.29268.651.66-4.9811.83-26.874.79-33.79-14.42-31.79

