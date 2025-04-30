Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 30549 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2018 shares

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 30549 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2018 shares. The stock increased 4.36% to Rs.3,423.80. Volumes stood at 2398 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 14808 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2717 shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.14,425.00. Volumes stood at 2649 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 44285 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10431 shares. The stock increased 2.45% to Rs.454.45. Volumes stood at 7132 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 25782 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6386 shares. The stock gained 0.12% to Rs.2,333.90. Volumes stood at 11885 shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 18842 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6178 shares. The stock gained 5.71% to Rs.1,038.15. Volumes stood at 6223 shares in the last session.

