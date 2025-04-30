Schaeffler India jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 265 cr in CY25

Schaeffler India rallied 7.22% to Rs 3,517.45 after the company reported a 16.58% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 265.41 crore on 14.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,110.02 crore in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 16.38% YoY to Rs 355.71 crore during Q1 CY25.

In Q1 CY25, revenue from automotive technologies jumped 13.7% YoY to Rs 694.17 crore, Vehicle lifetime solutions increased 11.5% YoY to Rs 254.75 crore and bearings & industrial solutions rose 2.46% YoY to Rs 442.92 crore.

Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said, We started 2025 maintaining positive momentum, with Q1CY25 being the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY growth for the company. Growth was broad based aided by both our domestic and intercompany exports business. I am happy to share that we not only improved our quality of earnings but also delivered on our financial and operating metrics. We move ahead with the same focus and commitment to provide long term value to all our stakeholders.

Schaeffler India offers innovative technologies, products, and solutions for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies.

