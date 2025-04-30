Vishal Mega Mart soars after strong Q4 performance

Vishal Mega Mart jumped 9.53% to Rs 117.85 after the company 88.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.1 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 23.2% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2,547.9 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA improved by 42.5% to Rs 357.1 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 250.5 crore posted in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 14% in Q4 FY25 as against 12.1% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 155.7 crore, up by 83.1% from Rs 85.1 crore in Q4 FY24.

Vishal Mega Mart has registered 36.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 632 crore on a 20.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,716.3 crore in FY25 over FY24.

As on 31 March 2025, the company operates 696 stores across 458 cities with a total retail area of 12.2 million square feet.

Also Read

For FY25, the category-wise revenue contribution was 44% for apparel, 28% for general merchandise and 28% for FMCG. Own brands contribution to revenue was 73.1% in FY25 as against 71.8% in FY24).

The company had a large and loyal consumer base of 145 million as on 31 March 2025.

The company extended its quick commerce initiative to 656 stores across 429 cities and had a registered user base of 8.7 million.

Gunender Kapur, managing director and chief executive officer, said: The company delivered strong operational and financial performance in Q4FY25 and FY25, reflecting sustained momentum across categories. Our performance underscores the strength of our unique strategy and our commitment making aspirations affordable.

Q4 FY25 Revenue was helped by the preponement of the festive demand of Eid and Ugadi, which were in March this year. Last year, these festivals were in April. During the year, we expanded our retail footprint by 85 store additionsbringing our total store count to 696 as of 31 March 2025.

Our robust profitability was driven by improved cost efficiencies and the benefits of operating leverage, reflecting our continued focus on disciplined execution and scale-driven productivity.

Vishal Mega Mart is a one stop destination for middle and lower- middle income India. The company curates a unique range of merchandize through its portfolio of its own brands and third-party brands. The company offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, through a pan-India network of 696 Vishal Mega Mart stores as of 31 March 2025 and Vishal Mega Mart mobile application and website.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News