Blackstone to acquire up to 66% stake in Kolte Patil Developers

Blackstone will acquire up to 66% stake in KPDL for a commitment of Rs 1,800 crore.
KPDL will allot ~1.27 crore equity shares (14.3%) to Blackstone Real Estate funds, raising Rs. 417.03 crore.
Blackstone Real Estate funds will acquire 25.7% of KPDL's post-issue equity share capital from existing promoters. Following the transaction, Blackstone Real Estate funds will hold approximately 40% ownership in KPDL.
Simultaneously, Blackstone Real Estate funds will acquire additional up to 26% from the public through an open offer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content