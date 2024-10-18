Infosys Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 6,506 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/share

The IT major reported 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,506 crore on a 4.25% increase in revenues to Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On a year on year basis, the company's net profit and revenues are higher by 4.7% and 5.1%, respectively as compared with Q2 FY24. On a year on year basis, the company's net profit and revenues are higher by 4.7% and 5.1%, respectively as compared with Q2 FY24. Profit before tax was at Rs 9,253 crore during the quarter, up 2.57% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 5.53% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Operating profit in the second quarter of FY25 was at Rs 8,649 crore, up 4.4% QoQ and 4.5% YoY. Operating margin was at 21.1% in Q2 FY25 as against 21.2% in Q1 FY25 and 21.1% in Q2 FY24.

During Q2 FY25, constant currency (CC) revenue grew by 3.3% YoY and 3.1% QoQ

In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenues of $4,894 million, up 3.7% QoQ and 3.8% YoY for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $2.4 billion in Q2 of FY25, with net new of 41%.

The companys total clients stood at 1,870 as on 30 September 2024 as compared with 1,884 clients as on 30 September 2023.

Total headcount as on 30 September 2024 was 317,788. Last twelve months IT services attrition rate slipped to 12.9% as of 30 September 2024 as compared with 14.6% as of 30 September 2023 and 12.7% as on 30 June 2024.

In terms of guidance, the company has revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3.75% - 4.50% in constant currency and operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said, We had strong growth of 3.1% quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad based with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us. Our large deals at $2.4 billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position. I am grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to our client as we further strengthen our market leadership.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said, We continue to focus on accelerating revenue growth with a sharp focus on margin performance. Operating margins for the quarter was at 21.1%, driven by continued benefits from value-based pricing and utilization despite higher employee payouts. Our focus on cash generation resulted in another quarter of over 100% free cash flow conversion to net profits. The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share, 16.7% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The IT major fixed 29 October as a record date and 8 November 2024 as a payout date for the same.

Further, the companys board has approved merger of WongDoody Inc (wholly owned subsidiary) and Blue Acorn iCi Inc, Outbox Systems Inc., d.b.a Simplus and Kaleidoscope Animations Inc (step-down subsidiaries) with Infosys Nova Holdings LLC (wholly owned subsidiary).

Lastly, the board has approved acquisition of Blitz 24-893. Infosys Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys has acquired Blitz for business operation purposes. The acquisition is expected to close during fiscal year 2025 with a cost of acquisition being EUR 135,000.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Infosys tumbled 4.46% to currently trade at Rs 1,881.60 on the BSE.

