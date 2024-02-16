Zydus Life hits record high on USFDA nod for chest pain prevention drug

Zydus Lifesciences added 1.38% to Rs 891.60 after it received final approval from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for manufacturing and marketing of Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets.

Isosorbide mononitrate is used to prevent chest pain (angina) in patients with a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease). The said drug is equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Imdur extended-release tablets.

The product will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

According to IQVIA MAT December 2023, Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release, tablets USP, 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg had estimated annual sales of $47 million in the U.S.

The group now has received 388 approvals and has also filed for over 460 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharmaceutical company reported 26.76% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 789.6 crore on 5.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,343.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 893.80 in todays intraday session.

