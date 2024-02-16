Nifty February futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, SBI and M&M were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,089.50, a premium of 48.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,040.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 129.95 points or 0.59% to 22,040.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.01% to 15.22.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

