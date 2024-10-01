Zydus Life's Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its transdermal patch manufacturing facility Pharmez, Ahmedabad.

The USFDA conducted an inspection from 15 to 19 July 2024, and has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,086.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,207.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.