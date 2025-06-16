Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences announced that its subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare, has appointed Swati Dalal as additional director and MD for a five-year term, effective 16 June 2025.

The appointment was approved by the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC).

Swati Dalal is part of the senior management team at Zydus Lifesciences and brings extensive leadership experience to her new role as Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare.

Swati Dalal is a seasoned commercial leader with over 30 years of rich and diverse experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. She began her career with Wockhardt Nutrition before moving to the erstwhile Boots, where she continued through successive mergers with Knoll, Solvay, and Abbott, progressively taking on leadership roles across the organisation.

During her tenure at Abbott, she held various senior positions across both commercial and support functions. These included commercial director sales & marketing, as well as leadership of new product introductions (NPI), business development, and commercial excellence. She later served as managing director of Abbott Nutrition and Abbott Primary Care, and most recently, as managing director of Abbott India.

Swati has also been a strong proponent of employee development and inclusion. She has led and contributed to initiatives such as women leaders of Abbott, the early career network, and has actively championed Abbotts diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda in India.

Swati holds a pharmacy degree from P.K.M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Mumbai and a post-graduate degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai.

Swati Dalal is not related to any of the directors of Zydus Lifesciences or its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.96% to Rs 1,170.9 crore on a 17.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,290.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences shed 0.51% to Rs 970 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story