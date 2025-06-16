Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Zydus Lifesciences announced that its subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare, has appointed Swati Dalal as additional director and MD for a five-year term, effective 16 June 2025.

The appointment was approved by the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC).

Swati Dalal is part of the senior management team at Zydus Lifesciences and brings extensive leadership experience to her new role as Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare.

Swati Dalal is a seasoned commercial leader with over 30 years of rich and diverse experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. She began her career with Wockhardt Nutrition before moving to the erstwhile Boots, where she continued through successive mergers with Knoll, Solvay, and Abbott, progressively taking on leadership roles across the organisation.

During her tenure at Abbott, she held various senior positions across both commercial and support functions. These included commercial director sales & marketing, as well as leadership of new product introductions (NPI), business development, and commercial excellence. She later served as managing director of Abbott Nutrition and Abbott Primary Care, and most recently, as managing director of Abbott India. Swati has also been a strong proponent of employee development and inclusion. She has led and contributed to initiatives such as women leaders of Abbott, the early career network, and has actively championed Abbotts diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda in India.

Swati holds a pharmacy degree from P.K.M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Mumbai and a post-graduate degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai. Swati Dalal is not related to any of the directors of Zydus Lifesciences or its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare. Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.96% to Rs 1,170.9 crore on a 17.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,290.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences shed 0.51% to Rs 970 on the BSE.