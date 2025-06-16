Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81550 shares

Atul Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 June 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81550 shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.2,093.00. Volumes stood at 89482 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd notched up volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27138 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.7,286.00. Volumes stood at 37787 shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd registered volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.30% to Rs.1,213.30. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session. Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.71% to Rs.2,466.20. Volumes stood at 88187 shares in the last session. Bajaj Finance Ltd notched up volume of 55.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.940.00. Volumes stood at 10.18 lakh shares in the last session.