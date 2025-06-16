GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

GRM Overseas rallied 5.35% to Rs 361.50, extending gains for the eighth consecutive trading session.

Shares of GRM Overseas surged 25.63% in eight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 287.75 on 4 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 363.45 today. The counter has soared 112.46% from its 52-week low of Rs 170.15, hit on 14 June 2024.

On the BSE, 0.41 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.38 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 18.93% as against the Sensex's 0.68% shed.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 32.05% as against a 10.76% rise in Sensex. The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 110.79% as against Sensex's 6.21% increase. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.597. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 308.95, 274.08, and 249.27, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.