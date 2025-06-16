Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GRM Overseas rallied 5.35% to Rs 361.50, extending gains for the eighth consecutive trading session.

Shares of GRM Overseas surged 25.63% in eight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 287.75 on 4 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 363.45 today. The counter has soared 112.46% from its 52-week low of Rs 170.15, hit on 14 June 2024.

On the BSE, 0.41 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.38 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 18.93% as against the Sensex's 0.68% shed.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 32.05% as against a 10.76% rise in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 110.79% as against Sensex's 6.21% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.597. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 308.95, 274.08, and 249.27, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

GRM Overseas is in the business of milling, processing, and marketing branded/nonbranded basmati rice in the domestic and overseas markets.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.3% to Rs 20.48 crore on a 28.2% drop in net sales to Rs 291.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story