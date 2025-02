Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 29.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 5123.50 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 29.62% to Rs 1023.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 789.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 5123.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4343.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5123.504343.7027.0825.381413.101120.301184.10925.501023.50789.60

