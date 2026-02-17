Zydus Lifesciences launches PEPAIR, India's first affordable OPEP device at Rs 990

Zydus Lifesciences said that it has launched PEPAIR, India's first affordable Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) device, priced at Rs 990 per unit.

The drug-free, handheld device features a patented 3-resistance system to aid mucus clearance and improve breathing in patients with COPD, asthma, and bronchiectasis.

PEPAIR is being launched in partnership with AeroDel Technology Innovations, a domestic medical device firm specializing in inhalation and pulmonary rehabilitation solutions. The device addresses chronic mucous hypersecretion, which affects over 90 lakh patients in India, by promoting airway clearance, reducing cough, and supporting optimal respiratory therapy.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, PEPAIR introduces a patient-centric, drug-free solution to make airway clearance accessible and affordable for millions of patients with chronic respiratory conditions in India.

Respiratory diseases in India are rising due to air pollution, urbanization, climate-driven allergens, and delayed diagnosis of chronic lung conditions. OPEP therapy, recommended in clinical guidelines, has seen limited adoption due to cost constraintsan access gap PEPAIR aims to fill. Zydus is a leading player in respiratory care in India, with a strong portfolio of oral bronchodilators and inhalation therapies, including Deriphyllin, Forglyn, Forglyn Plus, OdihaleG, and Umiflo Plus. The company continues to expand its innovation in ICS+LABA, LABA+LAMA, and single-inhaler triple therapies. Zydus Lifesciences operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products.