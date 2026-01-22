PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 26.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 121.74 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 26.88% to Rs 49.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 121.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 158.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales121.74158.07 -23 OPM %100.89101.44 -PBDT68.4882.28 -17 PBT66.6080.66 -17 NP49.0967.14 -27
