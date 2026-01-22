Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 26.88% in the December 2025 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 26.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 121.74 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 26.88% to Rs 49.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 121.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 158.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales121.74158.07 -23 OPM %100.89101.44 -PBDT68.4882.28 -17 PBT66.6080.66 -17 NP49.0967.14 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Nexome Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 51.79% in the December 2025 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story