PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 26.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 121.74 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 26.88% to Rs 49.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 121.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 158.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.121.74158.07100.89101.4468.4882.2866.6080.6649.0967.14

