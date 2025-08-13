Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 662.8, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 4.07% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23856.6, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.01 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 665.2, up 1.33% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 37.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 4.07% jump in the Nifty Auto index.