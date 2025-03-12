EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited

To offer exclusive benefits for senior citizens travel

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, has announced a strategic partnership with Sukoon Unlimited, a premium senior care service provider, to offer exclusive benefits tailored for senior citizens. This collaboration is aimed at making travel more accessible, comfortable, and stress-free for elderly travellers booking flights through EaseMyTrip.

As part of this partnership, senior citizens can enjoy a seamless travel experience with specially designed services. EaseMyTrip will provide personalized assistance to make booking flights effortless, ensuring that elderly travellers receive the necessary support at every stage of their journey. Additionally, exclusive discounts will be offered to senior travellers, making their trips more affordable while maintaining the highest levels of comfort. To further enhance their travel experience, priority seating, wheelchair assistance, and on-ground support at airports will be available to those in need. Beyond these travel conveniences, Sukoon Unlimited will offer complimentary wellness services such as pre- and post-travel consultations, ensuring that senior travellers are well-prepared for their trips and receive the necessary care before and after their journeys.

