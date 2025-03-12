Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To offer exclusive benefits for senior citizens travel

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, has announced a strategic partnership with Sukoon Unlimited, a premium senior care service provider, to offer exclusive benefits tailored for senior citizens. This collaboration is aimed at making travel more accessible, comfortable, and stress-free for elderly travellers booking flights through EaseMyTrip.

As part of this partnership, senior citizens can enjoy a seamless travel experience with specially designed services. EaseMyTrip will provide personalized assistance to make booking flights effortless, ensuring that elderly travellers receive the necessary support at every stage of their journey. Additionally, exclusive discounts will be offered to senior travellers, making their trips more affordable while maintaining the highest levels of comfort. To further enhance their travel experience, priority seating, wheelchair assistance, and on-ground support at airports will be available to those in need. Beyond these travel conveniences, Sukoon Unlimited will offer complimentary wellness services such as pre- and post-travel consultations, ensuring that senior travellers are well-prepared for their trips and receive the necessary care before and after their journeys.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR trying to stabilize after recent losses

SML Isuzu gains on bagging Rs 25-cr order from Ministry of Defence

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited for senior travel benefits

OCCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ola Electric records sales of 25,000 units in Feb'25; EV 2W market share at 28%

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story