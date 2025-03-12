SML Isuzu gains on bagging Rs 25-cr order from Ministry of Defence

SML Isuzu rose 1.51% to Rs 1,149 after the firm said that it has received order from the Department of Military Affairs under the Ministry of Defence worth Rs 24.71 crore for the supply of a BS VI, 4-wheel drive troop carrier with 20 seats.

According to an exchange filing, the order has been awarded post-normal GEM tender process with standard business prudent norms, terms, and conditions. There are no adverse terms (or) conditions under the contract.

The delivery of 114 units, valued at a total consideration of Rs. 24.71 crores, is expected to be completed within the time period of 11 March 2025 to 9 July 2025.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

