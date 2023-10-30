Home / Markets / Commodities / Crude oil falls over 1% as concerns about West Asia affecting supply

Crude oil falls over 1% as concerns about West Asia affecting supply

Crude had jumped 3% on Friday after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries the conflict could expand in a region that accounts for a third of global oil output

Reuters LONDON
Brent crude futures dropped 95 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.53 a barrel by 1217 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42 | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Oil slipped more than 1% on Monday as concern eased about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the region and as investors adopted caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and other indications of global economic health.

Crude had jumped 3% on Friday after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries the conflict could expand in a region that accounts for a third of global oil output. However, that concern was fading on Monday, analysts said.

"There is a propensity for market users in all their guises to have at least some oil length going into the weekends and when the fear of conflict spread shows no validation come the early hours of Monday mornings' openings, that fear hedge is ordinarily unwound," said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude futures dropped 95 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.53 a barrel by 1217 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42.

"Despite an escalation in the Hamas-Israel war, the ground invasion was widely expected," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng. "The weekend playout signals no further expansion into a wider regional war, which caused a retreat in oil prices."

On Monday, Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that spurred more international calls to protect civilians.

As well as the Middle East, investors are focused on the outcome of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting as well as on what earnings from the likes of tech giant Apple Inc might indicate regarding the prospects for economic slowdown.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, while the central banks of Britain and Japan are also set to review their policies.

China reports its October manufacturing and services PMIs this week, with investors looking out for more signs that the economy of the world's top crude importer is stabilising.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Gold jumps by Rs 10, silver unchanged, trading at Rs 74,600 per kg

Gold prices increase by Rs 160 to Rs 61,960/kg; silver rate up Rs 500

Gold prices rise by Rs 240 to Rs 61,690/kg; silver falls by Rs 500

Crude oil futures slip as investors watch diplomatic moves in Gaza war

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,750 per 10g

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crude OilcommoditiesisraelUS Fed

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story