Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices increase by Rs 160 to Rs 61,960/kg; silver rate up Rs 500

Gold prices increase by Rs 160 to Rs 61,960/kg; silver rate up Rs 500

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,800

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 160 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver saw an increase of Rs 500, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,800.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,960.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 62,110, Rs 61,960, and Rs 62,200, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,950, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,000, respectively.

Gold prices flitted in a range-bound trade on Friday as traders weighed the repercussions of the Middle East conflict against expectations that US interest rates would stay higher for longer after the economy's upbeat performance last quarter.

Spot gold was steady at $1,984.69 per ounce by 0131 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,994.30.

The US economy surged at the fastest growth pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, again defying dire warnings of a recession.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said US third-quarter economic growth of nearly 5 per cent was a good sign that the economy was headed for a soft landing, but could help keep longer-dated bond yields elevated.

Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $22.80, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $902.72 and palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,132.11.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,100.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.


Also Read

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,450 per 10g

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold slumps Rs 380 to Rs 59,450/10g, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500

Gold prices rise by Rs 240 to Rs 61,690/kg; silver falls by Rs 500

Crude oil futures slip as investors watch diplomatic moves in Gaza war

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,750 per 10g

Gold prices up Rs 260, silver falls by Rs 500; trading at Rs 74,100/kg

Gold jumps by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,500/10g

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesMarket newsPrecious metals

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story