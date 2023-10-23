Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,750 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,300.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 61,900, Rs 61,750, and Rs 61,850, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,600.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,750, Rs 56.600, and Rs 56,700, respectively.

US gold prices fell on Monday, retreating from a five-month peak scaled in the previous session, as robust US Treasury yields cut demand for the non-yielding asset ahead of key inflation and economic growth data due later this week.

Spot gold dropped 0.8 per cent to $1,965.89 per ounce by 0104 GMT, and US gold futures slid 0.9 per cent to $1,977.10.

Gold prices hit their highest since mid-May on Friday and recorded their second consecutive weekly rise as investors opted for the safety of bullion against the Middle East conflict.

Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $23.07 an ounce, platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to $888.61, and palladium was down 0.1 per cent to $1,096.58.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,300.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)