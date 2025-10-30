Home / Markets / Commodities / Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

Central banks, another major source of gold demand, increased purchases by 10 per cent to 219.9 tonnes in the third quarter, the WGC estimated

Gold
On the supply front, recycling added 6 per cent and mine production increased by 2 per cent in the third quarter, bringing the quarterly gold supply to a record high | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global gold demand rose by 3 per cent year-on-year to 1,313 metric tonnes, the highest quarterly number on record, in the third quarter as investment demand soared, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

Spot gold prices are up 50 per cent so far this year after hitting a record high of $4,381 a troy ounce on October 20 on safe-haven demand driven by geopolitical tensions, US tariff uncertainty and more recently a wave of fear-of-missing-out or "FOMO" buying.

"The outlook for gold remains optimistic, as continued US dollar weakness, lower interest rate expectations, and the threat of stagflation could further propel investment demand," said Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the World Gold Council.

"Our research indicates the market is not yet saturated."

Demand for gold bars and coins rose 17 per cent in the third quarter, led by India and China, while inflows into physically backed gold exchange-traded funds jumped by 134 per cent, said the WGC, an industry body whose members are global gold miners.

Together these categories offset a continuing sharp fall in gold jewellery fabrication, the largest category of physical demand, which fell 23 per cent to 419.2 tonnes as high prices affected purchases by buyers all other the world.

Central banks, another major source of gold demand, increased purchases by 10 per cent to 219.9 tonnes in the third quarter, the WGC estimated, based on reported purchases and its assessment of unreported buying.

Central banks have bought 634 tonnes in January-September, "trailing behind the exceptional highs of the last three years, but comfortably above pre-2022 levels," the WGC said.

On the supply front, recycling added 6 per cent and mine production increased by 2 per cent in the third quarter, bringing the quarterly gold supply to a record high.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Topics :Gold Global gold demandGold demandWorld Gold Council

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story