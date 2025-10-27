Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,610 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,140, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,290. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900. US gold prices fell on Monday, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing US-China trade tensions weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited major central bank meetings later this week. Spot gold lost 0.5 per cent to $4,092.76 per ounce as of 0120 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.7 per cent to $4,106.80 per ounce.