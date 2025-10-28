Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

India's gold reserves climbed to $108 billion as global prices surged and the RBI added to its holdings, diversifying forex reserves amid rising global uncertainty

gold, gold stocks
Gold prices rose to $4,251 per ounce, compared with $2,857 per ounce in the last week of the previous financial year.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s gold reserves increased by $31 billion in the current financial year so far, reaching $108 billion as of the week ending October 17, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The reserves stood at $77 billion at the end of March this year.
 
Economists attributed the sharp rise to both fresh gold purchases by the RBI and valuation gains driven by a surge in international gold prices.
 
“The increase reflects a combination of actual buying by the central bank and the surge in gold prices amid global uncertainty,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
Gold prices remain elevated amid global uncertainty
 
Gold prices have remained high through 2025 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower global interest rates. Central banks across emerging markets, including India, have been diversifying their foreign exchange reserves by increasing gold holdings.
 
Gold prices rose to $4,251 per ounce, compared with $2,857 per ounce in the last week of the previous financial year.
 
Gold’s share in reserves rises sharply
 
Gold now accounts for a higher share of India’s total foreign exchange reserves, which have also seen moderate gains from other components such as foreign currency assets. At the end of September, gold accounted for 9 per cent of total reserves, up from 4 per cent a year earlier.
 
Foreign exchange market participants said the shift appears strategic, as India is strengthening its external balance sheet by holding more non-currency assets that hedge against currency volatility and external shocks.
 
“By raising the share of gold in its reserves, the RBI is reducing dependence on dollar assets while building a stronger hedge against currency and interest-rate risks. The move also reflects a broader strategy to strengthen India’s external buffers amid global uncertainty and rising safe-haven demand,” said a market participant.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Topics :foreign exchangeGold tradeIndia forex reservesGold PricesRBI

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story