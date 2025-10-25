Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:47 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,990.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,510.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,140.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900.
US gold prices pared losses on Friday after slightly softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week, but the metal was still set for its first weekly loss in ten weeks.
Spot gold was steady at $4,125.11 per ounce by 12:05 pm ET (1605 GMT), after falling nearly 2 per cent earlier in the session. The price is down 2.8 per cent for the week. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1 per cent to $4,143.20 per ounce.
Bullion has gained 55 per cent this year, on geopolitical and trade tensions, robust central bank buying, and expectations of US interest rate cuts among other factors.
Elsewhere, platinum slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,616.46, while palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,459.25.
(with inputs from Reuters)
