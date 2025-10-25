Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900. US gold prices pared losses on Friday after slightly softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week, but the metal was still set for its first weekly loss in ten weeks.