Gold down ₹10, silver declines ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,500

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,500 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,500.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,650.

Also Read

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,540.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,690.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited more clarity on trade policy between the U.S. and its trading partners, and looked forward to the Federal Reserve's policy decision due later this week.

Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to $3,245.01 an ounce, as of 0031 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $3,252.00. The dollar was down 0.1 per cent against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.02 an ounce, platinum fell 0.5 per cent to $954.88, and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $951.36.

(with inputs from Reuters)