Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 75,770

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,770 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 75,770.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,920.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,460.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 69,610.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

On Friday, gold prices in the US were on track for their biggest weekly decline in over three years as expectations of less aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve lifted the dollar, denting allure for bullion among investors.

Spot gold lost 0.1 per cent to $2,565.49 per ounce as of 01:44 p.m. ET (1842 GMT). Prices have fallen more than 4 per cent so far this week, touching their lowest since Sept. 12 on Thursday. US gold futures settled 0.1 per cent lower at $2,570.10.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $30.32 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $939.22 and palladium added 0.7 per cent to $947.77. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.

(With inputs from Reuters)