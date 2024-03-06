Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,860

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,860

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,860 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 64,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800, according to the website.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,460.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 65,010, Rs 64,860, and Rs 65,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,460.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 59,610, Rs 59,460, and Rs,60,160, respectively.

At Rs 74,800, the price of one kilogram of silver was identical in Delhi and Mumbai. Silver prices in Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 78,300.

 

Also Read

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,080

Palm oil dips on stronger ringgit, prospects of lower India purchases

Sugar output declines by 1.19% to 25.53 MT so far this marketing year: ISMA

Gold slips Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 64,080

Gold declines Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; trading at Rs 74,300/kg

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PriceGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story