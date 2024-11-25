Gold slips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 79,630.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,780.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

US gold prices ticked higher on Monday, nearing a three-week high, supported by a weaker US dollar and safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions, as investors awaited more data to gauge the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,719.19 per ounce as of 0014 GMT and was set for its sixth consecutive session of gains. US gold futures edged 0.3 per cent higher to $2,721.10

Spot silver gained 0.2 per cent to $31.39 per ounce, platinum rose 0.34 per cent to $966.88 and palladium added 0.8 per cent to $1,017.28

(With inputs from Reuters)