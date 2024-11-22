Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,960

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,960 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,110.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,460.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,610.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

US gold prices were steady on Friday but still poised for a weekly gain, driven by safe-haven demand due to escalating geopolitical concerns, while market awaited clearer signals on the US interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,669.99 per ounce as of 0006 GMT and up over 4 per cent for the week so far. Bullion rose to over one-week high in the previous session.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $30.75 per ounce, platinum steadied at $961.53 and palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,037.57. All three metals were on track for weekly rise.

(With inputs from Reuters)