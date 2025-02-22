Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,300

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,740 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,300.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 87,740, while the price in

Kolkata and Chennai stood at Rs 87,540. The price in Hyderabad was Rs 88,110.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,540.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,240.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,800.

US Gold prices eased on Friday as investors booked profits from the previous session's record high, but were set for an eighth straight weekly gain, driven by strong safe-haven demand amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

Spot gold shed 0.1 per cent to $2,939.63 an ounce as of 02:24 a.m. ET (1924 GMT). Bullion has gained around 1.9 per cent this week after rising to a record $2,954.69 on Thursday.

US gold futures settled 0.1 per cent lower at $2,953.20.

Spot silver was down 0.9 per cent at $32.64 an ounce and palladium dipped 0.7 per cent to $970.45. Both metals were headed for weekly gains.

Platinum shed 1.1 per cent to $967.40 and eyed a weekly decline.

(With inputs from Reuters)