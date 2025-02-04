Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold hits record high as investors flock to safe-haven amid tariff war

Gold hits record high as investors flock to safe-haven amid tariff war

China imposed tariffs on US imports, swiftly responding to new US duties, escalating the trade war between the world's top two economies even as Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada

Gold
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices regained an all-time high on Tuesday, driven by investors seeking the safe-haven asset after China retaliated with tariffs on the US in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Spot gold gained 0.7 per cent to $2,834.24 per ounce as of 09:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,836.98 earlier in the session.[GOL/]

US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $2,862.80.

"The tariff news came out like it did overnight; I think right now that's the main driver than any other thing and data that comes out today, (but) I think it's going to be overshadowed by the the tariff news," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"The dollar was strong going into the week here, but with a lower dollar, that also definitely helps the price of gold," Haberkorn said.

The dollar fell 0.5 per cent, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Also Read

Gold pares early losses as Trump tariffs drive interest in safe-haven

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 84,340; silver up Rs 100, trades at Rs 99,600 per kg

Gold prices hit record high as Trump tariff concerns drive demand

Should you buy or sell Gold ahead of Budget 2025? Check rate, outlook

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 81,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400

China imposed tariffs on US imports, swiftly responding to new US duties, escalating the trade war between the world's top two economies even as Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada.

The Trump administration's plans for trade tariffs come with inflation risks, three Fed officials warned on Monday, with one arguing that uncertainty over the outlook for prices calls for slower interest rate cuts than otherwise.

Bullion is traditionally considered a hedge against both inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, but higher rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Investors are also monitoring key data this week, including US job openings expected at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, the ADP employment report on Wednesday, the payrolls report on Friday, and speeches from several Fed officials.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $31.87 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $968.05, and palladium fell 2.1 per cent to $987.75.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold steady after record rally, investors cautious over Trump's tariffs

Gold dip Rs 10, silver slides Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 99,400

US demand surges as banks move gold from Asia to benefit from premium

Gold dips Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 84,480

Gold prices remain flat at Rs 84,900 per 10 g, silver rallies Rs 700

Topics :Donald TrumpGold Gold Prices

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story