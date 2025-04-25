Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,230, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹1,00,800

Gold Price Today: The price of : The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,230 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,800.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,230.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,330.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹90,040.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,190.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,800

US gold prices rose on Friday and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains, while investors closely monitored further developments in the trade negotiations between the US and China.

Spot gold firmed 0.2 per cent to $3,354.29 an ounce as of 0005 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,500.05 on Tuesday.

Gold hit the $3,500-per-ounce mark on Tuesday due to concerns about the US economy, but prices fell below the $3,300 level a day later after US President Donald Trump backed down from threats to fire the Federal Reserve Chair and appeared to soften his stance on China.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $33.65 an ounce and platinum added 0.2 per cent at $973.03. Palladium fell 1 per cent to $944.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)